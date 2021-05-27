May 27, 2021
U.S. Congressman Kustoff Says Wall Will Help Southern Border

Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff listens to concerns at the southern border in El Paso…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said the halting of border wall construction is adding to migrant and drug issues for the nation.

The Shelby County Republican talked with Thunderbolt News, following a trip this week to El Paso.(AUDIO)

 

Congressman Kustoff was asked if there was a solution to the border problem at this time.(AUDIO)

 

Kustoff said the use of children, to gain entry across the border, is an issue that must be addressed.(AUDIO)

 

Charles Choate

