U.S. Marshal’s Arrest Wanted Jackson Man in Memphis

The U.S. Marshal’s Service has announced the arrest of a Jackson man wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said 26 year old Tony Darnell Jones was taken into custody in Memphis.

Jones was wanted by the Jackson Police Department, following a shooting on the South Highland Avenue parking lot of Lowe’s on December 15th.

Police reports said the shooting transpired from an earlier argument at the drive-through of a restaurant.

Following the warrant for attempted first degree murder, the case was taken over by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson.

Reports said Jones was located and arrested at a home on Poplar Avenue in Memphis.