U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty Taking Tennessee Delegation to Southern Border

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty has announced he is taking a delegation to the southern border.

During a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Senator Hagerty said he was taking Tennessee sheriffs, mayors and other leaders this weekend.

Hagerty said the trip is to see the national crisis firsthand, which he says has contributed to more overdoses and deaths due to illegal drugs coming from Mexico.

During the press conference, Senator Hagerty also introduced legislation called the “Stop Fentanyl Border Crossing Act”, which would expand authority to quickly remove illegal aliens when necessary to combat illicit drug smuggling.