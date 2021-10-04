U.S. Senator’s Marsha Blackburn and Lindsey Graham Call for Stoppage of New Caravan

Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, have issued a letter to President Joe Biden to stop an oncoming caravan of immigrants.

Media reports say a group of between 20,000 and 50,000 immigrants are now making their way through Mexico to the Southern border.

The Senator’s letter called on the President to immediately send a clear signal to the massive caravan to turn around.

Both Blackburn and Graham said the letter was for the sake of vulnerable immigrants preyed on by smugglers, the overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol employees, and state and local law enforcement officials who try to keep Americans safe.

The letter to the President said the migrant caravans must be stopped immediately to avoid a threat to national security.