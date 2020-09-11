The Union City High School boys’ golf team won the championship of their own invitational for the fourth straight year Thursday.

Led by medalist Carter Walton — who was the only player to break 80 with a 78 on the Poplar Meadows Country Club course – the Tornadoes posted a 343 team score to best runner-up Gibson County by 10 strokes.

Henry County was third with a 354 and South Fulton was fourth at 442.

Nolan Chandler shot an 85 as the No. 2 score for UC behind Walton, while Mason Reed finished with an 87 and Gabriel Qualls a 93.

Other scores for the Purple and Gold included Landon Hauhe (86), Reese Paschall (95), Hayden Searcy (100) and Jack Tully (132).

The UC girls placed second among three teams in the event with a 210 team score.

Henry County was the class of the field with a 175, while Gibson County came in with a 226.

Freshmen Mimi Jenkins (100) and Molly Kizer (110) posted the Lady Tornadoes’ best scores.

Others included Addi Hooks (122), Bailey Nichols (112), Olivia Tanner (116) and Julianne Becton (124).

The Union City teams will begin district tournament play Monday at Persimmon Hills in Sharon, the boys playing Monday and the girls on Tuesday.

In other fall sports events involving UC teams on Thursday:

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

UC 38, Gibson Co. 6

The Tornadoes continued their impressive season by celebrating 8th Grade Night in a grand way.

UC roared to a 30-0 halftime lead and then cruised in improving to 4-0.

Tayehari Jones ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on just even carries and also tossed a pretty 63-yard TD pass to a streaking Logan Vincent to highlight the latest Purple and Gold triumph.

Ben Wade opened the scoring with a 41 yard endzone sprint and Jones then hit paydirt on jaunts of 15 and 45 yards. Copeland Chism, Jones and Wade all tacked on conversion runs.

The Twisters took the airways again for their final score, with Tucker Davis tossing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kirben Thompson in the third period. Davis hooked up with Cole Suiter for the ensuing two-point play.

Chism shined for the victors defensively with six tackles (one for lost yardage) and an interception. Jones was in on five stops, while Gavin Morgan had three hits, one behind the line. Vincent had an interception and deflected another pass, while Aiden Reid came up with a fumble recovery.

Union City will play its final home game next Thursday, hosting Dyersburg.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

UC 3, Lake County 0

Senior Night was a rousing success for the Lady Tornadoes, who honored Chloe Pritchard, Marlee Johnson, Samantha George, Abby Suiter and Erin Oatsvall in postgame ceremonies.

Beforehand, the Lady Tornadoes dominated the visiting Falcons, winning 25-7, 25-13 and 25-9.

Johnson led the way with 16 service points, while Kaigan Davis accounted for 10.

Davis also delivered a dozen kills, with teammate Anna Lynn Cheatham good for seven.

Union City improved to 8-2 overall, 6-1 in district play.

The Twister girls next play at Westview Tuesday, the jayvee match set to start at 5 p.m., with the varsity to follow.

MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL

UC 11, Dresden 3

Brianna McBride had three hits and scored twice, while Edie Rodgers singled two times and drove in three runs to help the Lady Tornadoes win for the third time in five games.

A seven-run fourth inning helped break open a tight game and Union City pounded out 12 hits and did not strike out a single time in the contest.

Alli Kate Frilling and Claire Frilling both had a pair of hits for the winners, while Addison Carr drove in three runs.

Alli Kate Frilling and Carr combined on a one hitter and teamed for six strikeouts in the pitching circle.

The Lady Tornadoes play a doubleheader at Dyersburg on Monday.