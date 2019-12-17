The Union City High School cheerleading squad took top honors at their last competition of the season.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the group competed Sunday in the Bootheel Regional Classic, in Cape Girardeau, and won first place overall.

The final competition standing compliments a year in which Union City recorded standout showings in the Tennessee Extreme Regional Competition at Brentwood High School, and the South Schools Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

The cheer squad also punched their ticket to the National High School Cheerleading Championship in February, at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.