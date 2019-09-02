Cedrion Cook and Lizzy Jones paced Union City’s cross country teams in the City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic on Saturday.

Cook led the Golden Tornado boys with a time of 18:54.04.

Matthew Parr ran the 5K course in 19:17, while Ben Martinek clocked a 20:31.65, Colby Butler had a time of 20:52.23 and Tucker Rivers ran the difficult course in 22:36.72.

Also posting times for the Twisters were Aiden Smith Fee (23:59.42) and Elijah Cavalier (24:14.79.

UC finished 31st in the team standings, out of 42 schools, with 871 points.

The Tornadoes were missing a handful of runners who were away on holiday trips, according to head coach Katie Parr.

Jones ran the girls’ 5K meet in a time of 26:37.22, while teammate Chloe Meade posted a 26:39.34.

Both times represented the best of the young season for the Lady Tornado pair.

In the boys’ junior varsity 5K, Quailvarious Brown had a time of 27:48.31, while Brendan Meade ran a time of 32:41.85.

The event was held at Mike Rose Soccer Complex and featured races for boys’ and girls’ middle school, high school junior varsity and high school varsity as well as men’s and women’s college meets.

Mike Hutchens

Union City Schools Communications Director