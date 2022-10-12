UC cross country trio earns medals at Dyer Co.

All three Union City runners who participated in the Dyer County Invitational Tuesday came home with a medal.

Bailey Wagoner finished fourth overall, and Kennedi Robinson placed ninth for the UC girls, while Rushdon Howell came in 12th for the Tornado boys in a field of competitors at Newbern.

Wagoner was the top Union City finisher on the girls’ side, timed at 23:11. Robinson was clocked at 25:06 among 29 runners.

Howell posted a personal-best time of 20:22 for the Twister boys to finish near the front of a pack of 45 participants.

“We needed a day like today heading into our final regular season meet, and then the regionals,” Union City head coach Ashley Martin said. “Rushdon had a great day, and I’m so proud of him and our two ladies for their Top 5 and Top 10 finishes.”

Union City will run at Westview next Tuesday.