The Union City Middle School cheerleaders put on a show at the UCA Camp at UT Martin this past week.

The Tornado squads – under the direction of head coach Destiny Flood and assistant coach Kristen Parks — brought home a wide variety of team and individual honors, distinguishing themselves among the best of the 16 squads that participated in the camp.

In the team portion of the camp on the final day, UC was awarded first place in Cheer; first place in Game Day Routine and second place in Rally Routine.

The group also claimed the honor of Camp Champions after posting the second-highest score overall in the Game Day Division, scoring higher than 14 other high and middle school squads.

Individually, the Purple and Gold shined as well as Shelby Bondurant was named a UCA All-American, while both Ca’Lae Ervin and Kinsley Campbell made it to the final round of the jump-off competition.

Lyrik Adams was awarded a “Pin It Forward” Award – an accolade given by the UCA staff to recognize a camper for a quality that distinguished them from all others.

The squad received a blue superior ribbon in their cheer evaluation and their rally routine evaluation that took place on the 2nd and 3rd day of camp.

Members of the team include Daisy Sanchez, Ma’Kahja Marshall, Anai Sanchez, Ca’Lae Ervin, Kinsley Campbell, Lyrik Adams, Shelby Bondurant, Lexi Petty, Avery Arnold, Mary Kate Sinclair and Natalie Long.