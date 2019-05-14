Union City will be sending at least 10 track and field athletes to next week’s Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

The Golden Tornadoes recorded Top-4 finishes in the Small Division West Sectional held at Kirby High School in Memphis.

Several more Tornadoes could make the state meet as “wild-cards”, after results across the state are tabulated and announced over the next few days.

Justyn Johnson in shot put, Kylie McCadney in triple jump, BJ Frankum in the 3200 meters, and the 4-by-800 boys relay team, all recorded first-place finishes to highlight Union City’s strong showing on Monday.

The Small Division State Meet will be held May 24th in Murfreesboro as part of the annual Spring Fling.