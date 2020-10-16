(by Mike Hutchens, Union City Schools Communications Director)

Despite a second postseason loss to Halls Thursday night, the Union City High School volleyball team will play on.

The Lady Tornadoes already had a state tournament trip clinched before dropping a 3-0 decision to Halls in the Region 7A Tournament championship game.

Both UC and the Lady Tigers will now move on to the double-elimination Class A State Tournament at Stewart’s Creek High School in Smyrna on Tuesday. The two teams were awarded bye victories in the sectional round as a result of Memphis schools not having entries this year due to COVID-19.

Brackets for the Class A tourney will be finalized today.

Union City (15-5) was minus a handful of players due to illness Thursday and lost for the fourth time in as many meetings vs. the Lady Tigers, despite a solid effort.

Halls, which will be making its fourth straight state tournament appearance, won 25-12, 25-15 and 25-13.

Marlee Johnson had 13 service points and six kills for the Lady Tornadoes. Abby Suiter accounted for eight service points and four kills.

Kaigan Davis and Samantha George had four kills apiece for the Purple and Gold.

Union City will join a strong state tournament field that will include defending champion Summertown and 2018 titlist Loretto, along with the past two runners-up (Watertown and Sale Creek).

Also in the bracket is five-time second-place finisher South Greene.

UC’s only other appearance at the state level in its nine-year program history came in 2018 when the Twister girls dropped consecutive matches to Summertown and Sale Creek.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL BANQUET

First-year head coach Cole Clanton, his staff and a large crowd celebrated a recently-completed Union City Middle School football season that saw the Tornadoes post a 5-1 record and prompt considerable promise for the future at the high school level.

Clanton recognized 17 eighth-graders during ceremonies following a meal at UC High School Thursday.

Among those receiving individual awards were:

Logan Vincent, Most Improved

Tayehari Jones, Team Most Valuable Player

Ben Wade, Offensive Most Valuable Player

Aiden Reid, Scout Team Award

Kelen Roberson, Tank Award

Gavin Morgan, Defensive Most Valuable Player (not pictured)

Nolan Tucker, Uncommon Man Award (not pictured)