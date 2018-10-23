Due to safety concerns over a possible gas leak at Union City Elementary School, classes there have been cancelled for Tuesday.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says workers are currently investigating a suspicious smell and addressing the issue.

All UCES faculty – including educational assistants – are to meet at the Purple and Gold Room at Union City High School at 7:45 Tuesday morning for in-service.

There will be school at both Union City Middle School and Union City High School on Tuesday at the regularly scheduled time.

The Union City School System will provide updates as they become available.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...