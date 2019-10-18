Students from four different Union City Elementary School classes were honored by receiving the Top Tornado Award in ceremonies Thursday.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says the prestigious Top Tornado accolades are presented to students in each PreK-2nd grade class roughly every nine weeks.

Students are selected for this award based on behavior, work ethic, and kindness to others.

Among those chosen to receive the honors were:

Pre-K

Front Row, Left to Right

Inaki Vazquez, Amazing Davis, Poppy Parks, Jude Lattus, Blakely Burke, Jaxon Molands

Back Row, Left to Right

Deklan Mailman, Maliyah Davis, Adalynn Meadows, Berkleigh Chism, Je’Niyah Walker, MarZavion Anderson

Kindergarten

Front Row, Left to Right

Alexa Serrano, Cailynn Russell, Brielle Henderson, Jack Walker, Rhylie VanBrocklin, Charlie Phillips

Second Row, Left to Right

Alan Bonilla, Payton McElrath, Willow Montgomery, Pilar Maldonado Martinez, Mia Thompson, Israel Garcia Villa

Back Row, Left to Right

Hudson Toon, Porter Reed Roberson, Sophia Hernandez, Giovanni Rodriguez, Karsyn Miller, Danica Bell

First Grade

Front Row, Left to Right

Caroline Sinclair, Sam Kissell, Alan Martinez, Emmaline Ogden, Riley Nordin, Bo Bondurant

Second Row, Left to Right

Dannie Temple, Antonio Hernandez, Eliza Morton, Briah Watson, Brody McMinn

Third Row, Left to Right

Charlie Belle Cruce, Elle Sturgeon, Carsen Gray, TiMario Albea, Maddie Parr

Back Row, Left to Right

Blake Sweatt, Kade Clanton, Cooper Waggoner, Estaban Murillo, Alana DeVito

Second Grade

Front Row, Left to Right

Andee Hollowell, Eli Furlow, Noah Babb, Jamie O’Brien, Danielle Bell, William Tohn

Second Row, Left to Right

Dexter Graham, Ramone Kerney, Marquise Bush, Luis Escobar, Jr., Anna Kate Fowlkes

Third Row, Left to Right

Jaybren Brown, Jace Whybrew, Pyper Prather, Jennifer Chavez Pastor, Aria Wall

Back row, Left to Right

Linden Hayslett, Jorge Escobar, Kayden Hyde, Andi Walker, Zowiee Castro