Students from four different Union City Elementary School classes were honored by receiving the Top Tornado Award in ceremonies Thursday.
Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says the prestigious Top Tornado accolades are presented to students in each PreK-2nd grade class roughly every nine weeks.
Students are selected for this award based on behavior, work ethic, and kindness to others.
Among those chosen to receive the honors were:
Pre-K
Front Row, Left to Right
Inaki Vazquez, Amazing Davis, Poppy Parks, Jude Lattus, Blakely Burke, Jaxon Molands
Back Row, Left to Right
Deklan Mailman, Maliyah Davis, Adalynn Meadows, Berkleigh Chism, Je’Niyah Walker, MarZavion Anderson
Kindergarten
Front Row, Left to Right
Alexa Serrano, Cailynn Russell, Brielle Henderson, Jack Walker, Rhylie VanBrocklin, Charlie Phillips
Second Row, Left to Right
Alan Bonilla, Payton McElrath, Willow Montgomery, Pilar Maldonado Martinez, Mia Thompson, Israel Garcia Villa
Back Row, Left to Right
Hudson Toon, Porter Reed Roberson, Sophia Hernandez, Giovanni Rodriguez, Karsyn Miller, Danica Bell
First Grade
Front Row, Left to Right
Caroline Sinclair, Sam Kissell, Alan Martinez, Emmaline Ogden, Riley Nordin, Bo Bondurant
Second Row, Left to Right
Dannie Temple, Antonio Hernandez, Eliza Morton, Briah Watson, Brody McMinn
Third Row, Left to Right
Charlie Belle Cruce, Elle Sturgeon, Carsen Gray, TiMario Albea, Maddie Parr
Back Row, Left to Right
Blake Sweatt, Kade Clanton, Cooper Waggoner, Estaban Murillo, Alana DeVito
Second Grade
Front Row, Left to Right
Andee Hollowell, Eli Furlow, Noah Babb, Jamie O’Brien, Danielle Bell, William Tohn
Second Row, Left to Right
Dexter Graham, Ramone Kerney, Marquise Bush, Luis Escobar, Jr., Anna Kate Fowlkes
Third Row, Left to Right
Jaybren Brown, Jace Whybrew, Pyper Prather, Jennifer Chavez Pastor, Aria Wall
Back row, Left to Right
Linden Hayslett, Jorge Escobar, Kayden Hyde, Andi Walker, Zowiee Castro