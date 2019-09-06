Students at Union City Elementary School have done their part to remember fallen firefighters from 9/11.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says a number of youths from UCES created inspirational artwork to be displayed Saturday when area firefighters climb the tower at Discovery Park of America in memory of the fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the horrific tragedy in 2001.

The drawn pictures will be displayed in the stairwell for the firefighters to see as they make their climb.

DPA is once again having the 9/11 Memorial Climb Saturday morning from 9:00 until noon.

The event is for any currently-serving career or volunteer firefighter who wishes to participate in climbing the tower staircase 10 times in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on that fateful day.

All firefighters who participate will be wearing their full gear, just as the firefighters did when climbing the 110 flights of stairs of the World Trade Center.

Once the last firefighter has completed the climb, there will be a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives during 9/11.

Guests at Discovery Park that day can watch and encourage the firefighters as they climb the stairs.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives that day in the terrorist attacks, with more than 6,000 others injured.

Saturday’s climb at DPA is a sanctioned event to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Find out more information on the 9/11 Memorial Climbs at firehero.org.