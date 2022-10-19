UCHS cross country prepares for postseason; Middle School hoop exhibition slated for Thursday

Union City High School was part of a large field at Westview in its final regular season cross country meet of the season Tuesday.

Bailey Wagoner finished 19th among 151 girl competitors for the Lady Tornadoes, while teammate Kennedi Robinson was 35th. Wagoner was timed at 22:31, and Robinson came in at 24:06.

For the UC boys, freshman Rushdon Howell placed 71st in a field of 205 — clocked at 20:16.

The Union City trio will return to Martin next Tuesday to compete in the regionals, hoping to earn berths in the state meet.

Meanwhile, the Union City Middle School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will hold their fourth annual Purple/Gold fundraiser game Thursday night at 6:30 with the girls game followed by the boys’ contest.

The games will be played at the high school gymnasium and will consist of two 18-minute halves each.

Admission will be $5.

UCMS will open its 2022-23 campaign Monday night with home games against Gibson County, beginning at 6 p.m.