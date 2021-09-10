UCHS girls claim golf title; Middle School teams shine in softball, football, cross country

Mimi Jenkins and Alli Kate Frilling teamed to win the Tornado Invitational for the Union City girls’ golf team.

Jenkins, a sophomore, was the overall medalist in the six-school event, shooting an 87 at Poplar Meadows Country Club. Frilling, a freshman, carded a 90 to come in second and help UC easily outdistance second-place Gibson County (215).

Other scores for the Lady Tornadoes included Olivia Tanner (95), Molly Kizer (102), Addy Rice (108), and Addi Hooks (111).

The Union City boys posted a runner-up finish in the team portion of the event.

The Tornadoes shot 362 to trail only meet champion Gibson County.

Nolan Chandler posted the second-best individual score with an 84 to pace the Purple and Gold.

Rounding out the Tornado pecking order were Landon Hauhe (92), Cameron Thompson (97), Reese Paschall (99), and Carter Watts (102). Jack Tully shot 106 and Carter Pruitt came in with a 111.

Union City will play against Greenfield at Sharon on Monday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

UC 44, Gibson Co. 0

A 30-point second quarter propelled the Tornadoes to their third win in four games.

Kirben Thompson threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Owen Waggoner and ran for a second score to pace the Union City onslaught. Aiden Reid, Deion Reid, Jayden Evans and Kyle Price all ran for TDs, too.

Aiden Reid was the Twisters’ top rusher with 101 yards on nine carries and also accounted for a pair of two-point conversions. Jayden Evans rushed for two conversions to cap the scoring.

Defensively, Tayshun Gentry had a pair of tackles for lost yardage while Thompson picked off a GC pass. Aiden Reid topped the tackle chart with four stops, including one behind the line and a sack. Cohen Wood also was in on four tackles and Kendyn Moss registered three stops.

Union City will play next Thursday at Hayti, Mo.

MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL

UC 14, Dyersburg 11 (8)

The Lady Tornadoes won a wild one, scoring 10 runs in extra innings to run their winning streak to four and improve to 9-3.

Mattie Smith tripled, singled, scored twice, and drove in four runs for UC, while Clare Atwill went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Sarah Beth Byars singled two times and scored three runs, while Addison Carr crossed the plate three times and had a hit and an RBI.

Breanna McLendon scored twice and singled.

Carr ended up being the winning pitcher after Smith had given up just two earned runs and two hits in four innings to begin the contest.

Union City will host Medina Monday at 5 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

UC teams take 1st at Greenfield

Both the Union City boys’ and girls’ teams led the pack at Greenfield, the boys beating nine other squads and the girls the best of a six-team field.

The Tornadoes had three runners medal with Top 15 finishes in both one-mile races.

Woodrow McKinnis led the entire field with a first-place finish and a time of 6:16.

Rushdon Howell (6:36) came in eighth overall and Brayden Chism (6:51) was 15th to round out the medalist list for the winners.

Brylee Patrick (7:45) was 10th to pace the UC girls’ contingent. Blythe Ogden (7:56) came in 12th, and Ainsley Beard (8:01) was 15th.

Both Union City teams will run again Saturday morning at Camden.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

UC 3, West Carroll 0

Union City completed a season sweep of WC and bettered their District 13A record to 5-2 by winning 25-11, 25-21 and 25-22.

Anna Cheatham pounded out 19 kills to lead the Lady Tornadoes. Emma Powell dished out a dozen assists, and Raegan Taylor served up eight aces, had six assists and six kills in a well-rounded effort.

Kaigan Davis had a team-best nine service aces.

UC is 5-4 overall heading into next week’s play that will begin with a road match Monday at Gibson County.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Cook, Wagoner lead UC

Cedrion Cook continued his stellar senior season, finishing third (18:17) in a large field that included runners from 22 schools.

Bailey Wagoner medaled for the Lady Tornadoes with a sixth-place showing and a time of 23:06. Freshman Kennedi Robinson posted a Top 10 finish, coming in eighth with a time of 24:05.

Freshman Cole Suiter had the second-best time for the UC boys with a 22:18.

Union City will run next at Huntingdon on Tuesday.