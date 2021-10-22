UCHS hoops latest to benefit from Jovante Moffatt Foundation

The Union City High School basketball teams are the latest beneficiaries of Jovante Moffatt’s generosity and kindness.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says both the boys’ and girls’ teams are being provided with shoes for the coming season by Moffatt, who was a three-sport star at UCHS before ascending to the professional football ranks with the Cleveland Browns.

Representatives of Moffatt’s Foundation that included Ronald Ward, Dana Davis, Dan Boykin, Grant Blair, and Christa Walton, delivered the shoes this week to both boys’ head coach Shane Sisco and girls’ skipper Antawn Coby.

Sisco and Coby also received gift cards from Moffatt to provide for other needs for their respective programs.

“Obviously, we’re so appreciative of and grateful to Javonte,” Sisco said. “He’s one of ours and it thrills us to see how he’s succeeded to the highest level and still has a warm spot for those who were part of his journey.

“With not only this but also other thoughtful gestures, he’s set a great example for all of us by giving back.”

Moffatt previously provided cleats for the entire Union City High School and Jr. Tornado programs as well as to several other area football programs. He also has been a generous donor of shoes and other items to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Tennessee and other high schools in the area.

Moffatt, who shined in basketball, football and baseball during his decorated Golden Tornado high school playing days, is currently a member of the Browns practice squad. He was an active member of the 53-man roster during most of last season after a stellar career collegiately at Middle Tennessee State University.