UCMS 5th grade students show respect, encouragement after 9/11 lesson

Having learned in-depth about the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the particulars of Patriot Day, students in Sherri Moore’s classes have put their feelings on record.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says nearly 100 Union City Middle School fifth graders in Moore’s Transition groups have made posters, colored pictures, and even written prayers for the firefighters and others who died tragically on that fateful day 20 years ago this weekend.

The students’ efforts were designed to encourage and support local firefighters who participate in the annual Memorial Climb, hosted Saturday by Discovery Park of America. DPA Special Events Director Lauren Jones collected the pictures and writings Tuesday and earlier reached out to Moore to organize the activity.

“I’m not sure many of the students had a true understanding of 9/11 and the significance of Patriot Day until we started this study,” Moore said. “We’ve spent a lot of time exploring the many stories of this tragic day and how it shaped the world in which they live in today.

“We also read the novel I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001, written by Lauren Tarshis. It is the story of a young boy whose father and uncle are firefighters for the NYFD and what life might’ve been like in New York on the day of the attacks.”

The students’ work will be on display as firefighters and rescue workers from throughout the region will gather at DPA Saturday as a tribute to those who perished in the tragedy, September 11, 2001. Many firefighters – including some from the UCFD – will participate in the tower stair climb that is held in conjunction with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The climb – in full firefighter gear — consists of climbing the DPA staircase 10 times, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Terrorists killed 2,184 civilians, 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers, and 10 EMS workers in the NYC attacks.

In the United States, Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance occurs on September 11 of each year.