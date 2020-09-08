The Union City Middle School boys’ cross country team got an early start on a good weekend.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says the Tornado boys had five runners to medal and walked away with first place in the team standings by topping four Obion County School System entries in a meet held at the Troy Church of Christ Saturday morning.

Woodrow McKinnis, Owen Waggoner, Grand Sinclair, Rushdon Howell and Andrew Beard all finished in the Top 15 for UC, with McKinnis placing second overall. Waggoner was sixth, Sinclair eighth, Howell 12th and Beard 14th for a Twister contingent that finished with 42 points in all on a course that measured just over two miles.

The Union City girls also had a pair of runners to medal, with Addi Rice coming in eighth and Briley Kate McKinney 11th in the overall field.

The UCMS teams will be back in action Saturday when they travel with the high school squads to Oakland for meets on two levels.

A complete listing of finishes and times for both UCMS teams are as follows:

Boys

Woodrow McKinnis, 2nd, 15:05

Owen Waggoner, 6th, 15:30

Rushdon Howell, 8th, 15:59

Grant Sinclair, 12th, 16:31

Andrew Beard, 14th, 16:46

Paul Martin Tohn, 22nd, 17:53

Braydon Chism, 27th, 18:43

Harrison Gray, 30th, 19:30

Cole Gurley, 31st, 21:19

Cutler Hal,l 34th, 22:24

Brandt Huffstutter, 35th, 22:43

Girls

Addi Rice, 8th, 17:18

Briley Kate McKinney, 11th, 18:18

Hannah Moon, 16th, 20:05

Lexi Petty, 19th, 20:30

Rori Howell, 20th, 20:31

Emma Jane Rice, 29th, 23:10

Lily Surr, 30th, 23:13

Jamya Fair, 32nd, 23:36

Lennon Bing, 36th, 26:55

MaryKate Sinclair 37th 27:01

Natalie Long 54th 29:11

Jaime Becton 55th 29:21