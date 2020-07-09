(by Mike Hutchens, Union City Schools Communications Director)

Union City Middle School students and their parents are getting some help with school supplies for the coming school year, too.

After announcing last week that all Union City Elementary School supplies would be provided for the 2020-21 school year, UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said the system would furnish several items normally required of students in Grades 5-8 as well.

Hand sanitizer, Kleenex, wipes and Ziploc bags will be supplied for UCMS students, thus removing those things from the usual beginning-of-the-year list for each class.

“Hopefully, this will help our parents with some of the expense of school shopping, and it’s certainly something we’re happy to do for them during these trying times,” Kennedy said.

UCMS Principal Lance Morgan expressed his appreciation of the school system’s gesture and noted the significance of the action.

“Mr. Kennedy and our school system have stepped up for our kids and parents, just like always,” Morgan said. “As both an administrator and a parent, I’m so grateful. I’m certain our families of students will be as well.”

Classes for the 2020-21 school year in the UC School System are set to begin Aug. 10.

5th Grade Supply List

2 – packages of wide ruled loose-leaf notebook paper

3 – boxes of Ticonderoga or USA Gold pencils (24 count – Mechanical pencils are ok.)

1 – package of pencil top erasers or two large rectangular erasers

1 – small pencil sharpener

1 – pair of scissors

1 – pencil pouch with a zipper (no boxes)

1 – backpack (no rolling backpacks)

2 – packages of dry erase markers (fine point)

2 – boxes of colored pencils

1 – box of washable markers

1 – package of highlighters

10 – small glue sticks or 4 large glue sticks

1 – package of sheet protectors

Math

1 – pocket folder

1 – Five Subject Spiral Notebook with a plastic cover

**A notebook with a plastic cover will last the entire school year!**

Language Arts

2 – composition notebooks

1 – pocket folder

Science & Social Studies

1 – Five Subject Spiral Notebook with a plastic cover

2 – pocket folders

Transitions

1 – composition notebook

1 – pocket folder

6th Grade Supply List

GENERAL

3 pocket folders with brads (RED – math, BLUE – Social Studies, YELLOW – ELA)

1 PURPLE pocket folder with holes, no brads for Science

3 packages of loose-leaf notebook paper (WIDE RULED – FOR USE IN ALL CLASSES)

3 composition books (not spiral notebooks) for Math, ELA and Social Studies

2 packs of coloring pencils (one to keep with student, one for Social Studies)

3 packs of #2 PENCILS

Hand-held PENCIL SHARPENER (MUST HAVE ONE to keep in pencil bag)

2 bottles of glue or glue sticks (keep in pencil bag)

scissors (7”/intermediate size – keep in pencil bag)

pencil bag

ELA

yellow, pink, blue highlighters

MATH

package of 2 thin point dry-erase markers

TI-30XA Calculator

SOCIAL STUDIES

I large package of colored index cards

SCIENCE

2” 3-ringer binder

7th Grade Supply List

Reading/Language Arts- Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

1-1.5 inch binder

1- pocket folder with holes to put in binder

12 pack of pencils to leave in the room

1- package of post-it notes

Math

1- Composition Notebook

2-Pocket Folders (with or without brads)

Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

Calculator (highly suggested but not required)

Science

1- 1.5 or 2 inch 3-ring binder

1- pencil pouch with holes for 3-ring binder

1- package of colored copy paper

Loose-leaf notebook paper

Scissors

Glue

Expo marker (any color)

Social Studies

1- 3 Ring Binder (any size)

Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

1-Composition Notebook

1- Blue or Black Ink Pen

Supplies For All Subjects

1-Box of Coloring Pencils and a hand- held sharpener to sharpen them

Pencils (any kind)

1 package of multi-color highlighters

1 set of headphones/earbuds (not wireless)

8th Grade Supply List

Pencils (mechanical or wooden)

Graph paper

Loose Leaf paper

5 1.5” binders (ELA, math, science, social studies, computer)

Coloring pencils

Hand-held sharpener

Highlighters in multiple colors

Pencil pouch

Ear Buds

No spiral notebooks