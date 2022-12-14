Ullrich Retains Seat as Chairman of Union City School Board

Union City school board members have selected Karl Ullrich to continue his position of board chairman.

The unanimous vote came during the monthly meeting held on Monday morning.

Board members also selected Cathy Waggoner to again serve as the board vice-chairman, and Rev. Curtis McLendon to the Tennessee Legislative Network.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy presented the proposed 2023-24 school calendar, which showed classes starting on August 7th and ending on May 22nd.

Students will have 180 days of instruction, with three days of Fall Break in October and a full week of Spring Break in April.