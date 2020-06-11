A Graves County woman has been charged, after her toddlers were found away from home without supervision.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies and Child Protective Services were sent to a home north of Wingo, where two small children were standing near the roadway without clothing.

When arriving, deputies said the two toddlers were playing in the back yard of a home without any adults present.

Reports said deputies learned the children lived at a home down the road.

When arriving at that home, 24-year-old Nika Jones was asked about her kids.

Ms. Jones told deputies she had been sleeping, when the children apparently left the house.

Reports said the home had multiple biohazards and physical hazards for the children, with marijuana found in her bedroom.

Jones was arrested and lodged in the Graves County Jail, charged with four counts of wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The children were placed in the custody of her sister.