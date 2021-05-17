Undercover Drug Arrest in Obion County

An undercover operation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a Union City man.

Sheriff’s reports the operation was conducted at an undisclosed Union City motel, with 27 year old Jere Glen Harrison taken into custody on methamphetamine charges.

Reports said Harrison was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, after investigators found 6.2 grams of the drug in the refrigerator of the motel room.

Harrison is being held without bond and will appear in Obion County court on Thursday.