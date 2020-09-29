Those drawing unemployment benefits in Tennessee must now seek job opportunities.

The “Reemploy Tennessee” initiative began on Sunday, and requires claimants to search for work to remain eligible to receive benefits.

With the new initiative, individuals must now make at lease three potential job contacts by this Saturday, with those to be reported on their certification week.

This process will continue for all who are currently unemployed and receive benefits.

Under the program, should a claimant have a definitive return-to-work date due to a temporary layoff, or a COVID-19 related exemption, they do not need to complete this requirement.

If a claimant fails to complete work searches or activities, the system will automatically deny their benefits for that week.