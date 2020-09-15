Unemployed workers in Tennessee will once again be required to search for jobs.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said claimants will be required to complete weekly work searches beginning October 4th.

Claimants who choose to continue receiving unemployment benefits, will start work search activities during the week of September 27th.

Claimants who have a definitive return to work date, due to a temporary layoff, will not need to complete the requirement, while self-employed workers can fulfill the requirement by completing business improvement or enhancement activities.

The Labor and Workforce report also said union workers, who attained employment through their union hiring hall, are not required to complete weekly job searches.