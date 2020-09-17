The statewide unemployment rate for Tennessee decreased in August as more Tennesseans return to the workforce.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in August dropped to 8.5%, down 1.2 percentage points from the previous month’s revised rate of 9.7%.

The new rate is 7 percentage points lower than it was in April at the height of the unemployment spike due to COVID-19 business closures.

Tennessee saw the creation of 22,600 new nonfarm jobs between July and August.

There are currently 142,600 fewer jobs across the state when compared to statistics from August 2019.

The county unemployment data for August will be released on Thursday, September 24.