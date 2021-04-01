Unemployment drops in nearly every Tennessee county in February

Unemployment rates dropped in nearly every county in February.

Ninety counties reported lower unemployment during the month with four counties recording an increase, while one county remained unchanged from the previous month.

At 8.6%, Lake County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in February.

Elsewhere, Weakley County reported the lowest unemployment rate in Northwest Tennessee at 4.5%.

Carroll County’s jobless rate in February was 5.3%, Dyer and Henry County both recorded unemployment at 5.5%, Gibson County at 5.1%, and Obion County at an even 6%.

Statewide, unemployment dropped to 4.9% in February, down 0.2 of a percentage point from January.