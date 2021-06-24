Unemployment drops or holds steady in most Tennessee counties

Most Tennessee counties reported unemployment rates below five percent last month, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Forty counties experienced a drop in unemployment during May, while rates remained the same in 18 counties, with 37 counties seeing some increase in unemployment for the month.

Crockett County recorded the lowest jobless rate in Northwest Tennessee for the month of May at 3.9%, followed by Weakley County at 4%.

Elsewhere, Gibson and Henry Counties reported unemployment rates at 4.5%, Carroll County at 4.7, Benton and Dyer Counties at 5%, Obion County at 5.2, and Lake County at 6.3%.

Statewide unemployment held steady in May and remained unchanged from April’s seasonally adjusted rate of 5%.

In April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a record number of job openings. There are currently over a quarter million job openings in Tennessee.