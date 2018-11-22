Unemployment rates dropped in 26 Tennessee counties and remained the same in 36 counties when compared to September statistics.

Thirty-three counties across the state experienced an increase in unemployment during October.

Lauderdale County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in October at 6.8 percent, up from 6.5 percent in September.

Obion County had the fourth-highest unemployment rate last month at 5.6 percent, up three-tenths of a percent.

Also among the state’s highest unemployed counties were Carroll County at 5.4 percent and Benton and Lake Counties at 5.1 percent each.

Weakley County’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.3 percent, with Gibson County also unchanged from the previous month at 4.7 percent.

Henry County’s unemployment was also at 4.7 percent, up four-tenths of a percent from September.

