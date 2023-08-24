Unemployment improves in counties across Tennessee

Seventy-nine of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported lower unemployment last month compared to the county stats for June.

Rates remained the same in six counties, while ten counties did experience a slight increase in their jobless numbers.

Locally, Weakley County had the state’s seventh highest unemployment rate at 5.3 percent.

Lauderdale, McNairy, and Haywood Counties were also in the top ten in the state’s highest unemployment numbers.

In Northwest Tennessee, Crockett County had the area’s lowest jobless rate at 3.5 percent, followed by Dyer, Gibson, and Henry Counties at 3.9, Lake County at 4.4, Obion County at 4.5, and Benton County at 4.6.

Statewide last month, Tennessee recorded its lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate since the federal government began tracking jobless numbers in 1976. The new rate of 3.1 percent edged out the previous all-time low rate of 3.2.