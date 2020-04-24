The latest report from Kentucky Education and Workforce Development shows unemployment rose 1.3-percent from February to March.

The latest report on Thursday indicated Kentucky’s jobless rate at 5.7-percent, up from February’s 4.4-percent.

In the eight county Purchase Region of Western Kentucky, Ballard County had the highest jobless rate at 7.1-percent, followed by Fulton County at 6.8-percent and Hickman County at 6.5-percent.

The lowest unemployment numbers in the Purchase area came from Carlisle County at 5.4-percent.

For the month of March, the United States unemployment rate was listed at 4.5-percent.