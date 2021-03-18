Unemployment rates drop in majority of Tennessee counties
Most of Tennessee’s 95 counties started 2021 with lower unemployment numbers, according to data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Seventy-eight counties began the month of January with a decrease in unemployment. The jobless rate remained the same in seven counties and increased in ten counties.
However, unemployment remained high in Lake County, which reported the second-highest jobless rate in the state at 8.4%. Cocke County had the highest unemployment for January at 8.5%.
Weakley County had the lowest unemployment rate in Northwest Tennessee for the month of January at 4.7%.
In neighboring counties, Obion County’s January jobless rate was 6.5%, Gibson County was 5.4%, Carroll County was at 6.2, and Henry County at 6.1%.
Statewide, unemployment was down in January. Tennessee started 2021 with a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1%, down 0.5 of a percentage point from December.
The national unemployment rate for January is 6.3%, down 0.4 of a percentage point.