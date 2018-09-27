Unemployment rates improved in 86 of Tennessee’s 95 counties in August.

Rates remained the same in eight counties, with Lake County being the only county in the state to see an increase in unemployment, moving from 5.2 percent to 5.4 percent.

Lauderdale County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate in August at 6.7 percent, but that figure is still two-tenths of a percentage point lower than the previous month.

Weakley County had the highest decrease in unemployment in August, dropping 2.6 percent from 7.6 to an even five percent.

In Obion County, the unemployment rate nine-tenths of a percentage point from 6.6 to 5.7 percent.

Carroll County’s August unemployment rate was 5.5 percent, down six-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

In Henry County, the jobless rate fell five-tenths of a percentage point to 4.3.

And in Gibson County, the August unemployment rate was 4.8, down four-tenths of a percent.

