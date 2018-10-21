Newly released labor statistics for Tennessee show unemployment at near-historic low levels in September.

The state’s unemployment rate of 3.6-percent for the month mirrored the August 2018 rate.

State officials also indicated the September jobless rate of 3.6-percent is just three-tenths of a percentage point higher than Tennessee’s all-time low rate of 3.3 percent.

Reports indicated Tennessee employers added 8,600 non-farm jobs between August and September, including 2,300 new positions in the manufacturing industry.

Over the past 12 months, non-farm employment has increased by 63,900 jobs.

Tennessee remained below the national average for jobless workers at 3.7-percent for the month of September.

The state of Tennessee will release the September county by county unemployment rates on Thursday.

