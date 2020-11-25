Unemployment in 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties increased in October with Davidson and Sevier counties seeing their rates decrease during the month.

In Northwest Tennessee, Lake County reported the second-highest unemployment in the state at 10.4%, up 3.2% from September.

Carroll and Gibson Counties both jobless rates of 7.6% for October, with Dyer County at 8.2, Henry County at 7.5, Obion County at an even 8%, and Weakley County at 6.6%.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate increased nine-tenths of a percent during October to 7.4%.