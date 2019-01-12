Union University women’s basketball Head Coach Mark Campbell made NCAA history Thursday night with a 43-40 victory over Auburn-Montgomery.

This victory gave Campbell win No. 600 in his career. Campbell is the fastest coach in NCAA history to reach this milestone in less than 700 games.

Coach Campbell became the head coach for the Lady Bulldogs in 1999 leading them to 4 NAIA national championships, 15 conference regular season championships, the National Christian College Athletic Association national championship in 2014, and 11 conference tournament championships.

The Lady Bulldogs hold a record of 14-1 this season and are ranked No.8 in the country.