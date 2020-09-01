Union City High School will pre-sell tickets for Friday night’s football game at Adamsville.

UC school officials have been allotted 250 tickets for the contest by the Adamsville administration, which said they will allow 1,200 fans to attend the game.

Advanced tickets will be sold in the lobby of UCHS Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 8-10 o’clock. Tickets are $6 each if bought at the school. Tickets at the gate are $8.00.

Meanwhile, Union City is looking for an opponent to replace South Fulton on September 11th after the Red Devils had a player test positive for the coronavirus last week.

Tornado Athletic Director Shane Sisco said he and head coach Nick Markle will try to fill the open date.

*courtesy of Mike Hutchens