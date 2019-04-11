The Union City School System has announced the addition of eight new teachers to its faculty roster for the 2019-20 academic year.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the new hires include five teachers at the elementary school and three at the middle school.

The roster could expand even further, as Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said at least one teacher will be added at the high school, with the possibility of a couple of others in the system.

Taking positions in the elementary school will be Jessica Flood – 1st grade; Karen Fields – 2nd grade; Chelsea Cupp – 4th grade; Bill Kail – computer class and middle baseball coach; and Christie Rodgers – guidance counselor and school wide physiologist.

In the middle school is the addition of Cole Clanton for history and assistant high school football coach; Allison Kail – 6th grade; and Mary Wiggins as the guidance counselor.