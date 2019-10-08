A sweep of visiting Humboldt Monday evening propelled Union City into the District 13A Volleyball Tournament semifinals.

The Lady Tornadoes prevailed 25-16, 25-8 and 25-13 to win for the third time in as many meetings vs. H’boldt this season at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.

UC, seeded fourth in the tourney, will now move on to play regular season district champion Halls Tuesday night at 6:30 on the Lady Tigers’ court. The victor of the match will move on to Thursday’s 13A championship and also earn a spot in next week’s Region 7A Tournament.

The Lady Twisters improved to 8-8 on the season by easily winning Monday’s quarterfinal match vs. Humboldt.

Kaigan Davis recorded 15 kills while Caroline Conley added a dozen more kills to pace Union City.

Aubree King was credited with 58 sets.

The victors’ back-row coverage was provided by Chloe Pritchard, Annie Wade, Sara Ullrich, Sydney Johnson and Conley.

Trenton will face Gibson County in the first of two semifinals Tuesday night, beginning at 5 p.m. at Halls.