For the second time this month, ties to Union City have been portrayed on the cover of a major magazine publication.

This month’s Tennessee Magazine features a cover shot of Discovery Park of America’s “Let It Glow Light Show”.

The feature photo is a Christmas scene from the parks Mill Ridge.

Tennessee Magazine has a publication of more than 550,000 copies around the world, and is the most widely circulated monthly publication in the state.

Also this month, former Union City native, and current country music star, Russell Dickerson, is the featured cover photo on MusicRows 2021 Touring Issue.