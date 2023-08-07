Union City Again Impressive in Second Preseason Football Scrimmage

The Union City Golden Tornadoes were impressive in their second preseason football scrimmage on Friday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City scored three touchdowns and held Trenton Peabody scoreless in preseason play at Union City.

Union City had two other scores negated by penalty, and never allowed Trenton near the goal line until their reserves scored on the last play of the 90-minute scrimmage.

While most area teams canceled or postponed their sessions due to severe area flooding, Tornado head coach Nick Markle believed it was important for his team to keep its scheduled session with the Tide.

“We talk a lot about not letting outside factors be distractions to us, and the weather and field conditions fit into that category,” Markle said after the scrimmage. “Whether it’s the heat of the preseason or these monsoon-type rains we had in the last 24 hours, we want our kids to be able to deal with those things and not use them as excuses. Football is such a unique game in that – if you can play until November and December, you’ll encounter about every type of weather there is. It becomes a mentality to ignore the elements and take care of business.”

The Union City coaching staff, which drew praise from Markle, liked most of what they saw in the second preseason outing of the year for the Purple and Gold.

“I’m just surrounded by so many good coaches who coach our kids up on every play and during every break. Our kids are taught to play hard-nosed football on every snap, and we’ve really focused on discipline and conditioning in the preseason. I think, even when we made mistakes, you could see that because our kids rallied to the ball and hustled to cover up those mistakes.”

Union City will now turn its attention to its final preseason tune-up, with the second annual Purple and Gold Jamboree against perennial 3A power Covington next Friday at War Memorial Stadium.