Union City Agriculture Business Again Wins State Health and Safety Award

A Union City agriculture business has again been awarded the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health.

Bayer Crop Science was presented the “Volunteer Safety Through Accountability and Recognition Award”, which is better known as the STAR Award.

This is the third time Bayer Crop Science has been recognized with the honor.

On Wednesday, Dewayne Scott, the Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, was in Union City to present the Volunteer STAR Award to managers and employees.

Bayer Site Lead, Todd Isbell, said the business has a strategy to stay ahead of requirements of safety, due to a genuine safety culture and aim to be safe all the time.

Employees at the Bayer Crop Science facility are involved in seed corn yield trials, and insect research on corn, soybean, and cotton.