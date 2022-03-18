Union City Amends Ordinance to Deal With Disposal of Commercial Cooking Grease

City officials in Union City have amended their ordinance dealing with the the disposal of commercial cooking grease.

At this week’s City Council meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon said the amendments were many, and technical, involving grease traps.(AUDIO)

Public Works Director Jason Moss informed the Council about the current wording of the ordinance.(AUDIO)

Moss said the approval of the amendments would place more responsibility on the business owners to have grease traps and proper disposal.(AUDIO)

While the ordinance does not pertain to residential homes, Moss urged local residents to not pour cooking grease down their drains, due to potential clogging of their lines.