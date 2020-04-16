Both the Union City and Obion County School System’s will close for the remainder of the school year, following a recommendation by Governor Bill Lee.

Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins said food service will now continue to provide meals at the same locations and times.

Instructional materials will also be available for students through the end of the school year.

If a student does not have an internet access or a device, and needs a paper copy of their work, they may contact the principal or their teacher.

Director Watkins said he appreciates all of the support from Obion County in this unprecedented event.

Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said his three campuses will follow the suggestion of Governor Lee.

Kennedy said he will be meeting with school administrators and other personnel Friday morning and expects to have a decision within “a week or two” regarding dates and plans for graduation, Honors Day and prom, among other traditional end-of-school activities.

High School Principal Jacob Cross will be posting a video for incoming freshmen on school’s website as a substitute for freshman orientation.

There will be additional videos for upperclassmen with information about the course selection process for next year.

Mr. Cross said the school was going to have a graduation ceremony of some sort, because seniors, their familes and deserve that.

Director Kennedy recently corresponded with the seniors and their parents by letter, promising support and asking for input that would help mold the decision-making process moving forward.

Kennedy also announced that Union City Schools would continue to provide meals for any child 18 and younger until May 22nd.

Currently, a system is in place that allows for bus delivery and one pickup site at Kiwanis Park that hands out three days of meals on both Monday and Thursday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Union City Schools are set to open for teachers the first week of August, with the first day of classes for students set for August 10th.

Governor Lee said distance-learning would continue throughout the remainder the current school year with an eye on opening the 2020-21 school year on schedule in August.