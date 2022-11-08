Union City and Obion County School System’s Dealing With Return of Influenza

While several area school systems have been hit by high flu numbers, the Obion County and Union City School Systems has fared well so far.

Obion County Director of School’s, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News about the status of their absentee numbers.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins said they are fortunate that sickness does not usually affect the entire system at one time.(AUDIO)

Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy explained the flu situation for his staff and students.