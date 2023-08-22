Union City and Obion County School’s Make Sports Changes Due to Heat

For the second straight day, dangerous heat issues have forced the cancellation of all outdoor sports activities involving Union City Schools teams and athletes today.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said contests involving Tornado high school golf and cross country teams, along with the Middle School softball team, are among those competitions called off.

The Union City High School volleyball team will still play at Hickman County at 5:30 p.m.

A decision on the remainder of the week’s schedule will be determined on a day-to-day basis.

For the Obion County School System, Obion County Central soccer has been moved moved to September 11th, with. South Fulton cross country cancelled.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said South Fulton High School soccer has been moved to August 29th, with golf canceled.

Today’s Hillcrest softball game has been moved to September 21st, with Ridgemonts softball game canceled.