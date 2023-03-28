March 28, 2023
Union City and Obion County Split in Monday Tennis

Union City and Obion County split in their tennis match on Monday. (photos: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

Union City’s boys’ tennis team returned to the win column with a hard-fought 4-3 District 13A victory over Obion Central Monday at the Fairgrounds courts.

The Tornadoes broke a three-match slide to improve to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Gavin Pledge won in singles play and teamed with Charleton Wisener to triumph in the No. 1 doubles slot for the Twisters. Jack Tully also notched a singles win, while Bryce White and Lyndon Brown claimed a critical victory at the No. 2 doubles spot.

The Union City girls came out on the short end of that same 4-3 score against the unbeaten Lady Rebels.

Shelby Bondurant was a two-time winner, coming out on top in her singles and pairing with Molly Kizer to win in doubles. Dani Frankum blanked her singles opponent 8-0.

Bertie Jenkins nearly pulled off a miracle comeback at the No. 5 singles position, rallying from a 7-2 deficit before falling in a tie-breaker to Hannah Taylor.

Union City’s girls play at Greenfield today, while both squads will be in action Thursday at home against Huntingdon.

 

Charles Choate

