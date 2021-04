The Union City Golden Tornadoes, and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornadoes, posted open day wins in the LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic in Union City.

In Game 1, Union City defeated Halls 12-2, with Paducah Tilghman taking Game 2 with a 10-5 win over Crockett County.

On Thursday at Elam Stadium, Paducah Tilghman will play Lake County at 5:00, followed by Westview facing Trenton Peabody at 7:15.