Union City Announces School Registration Day and Times

The Union City School System will hold student registration on August 3rd.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens the Elementary School will welcome Kindergarten, 2nd and 4th grade students from 8:00 until 11:30, with 1st and 3rd graders registering from 11:30 until 3:00.

At the Middle School, 7th graders will register from 8:30 until 10:00, followed by 6th and 8th graders from 10:00 until 11:00.

Students entering the 5th grade will tour the new classroom wing and register from 1:00 until 3:00.

At the High School on August 3rd, freshmen will report to the Civic Auditorium at 8:00, for an abbreviated schedule with lunch served and dismissal at 2:00.

Sophomores will meet in the gymnasium from 8:00 until 9:00, and juniors will meet in the gymnasium from 8:30 until 9:30.

This years senior class will meet at 9:00, with the assembly followed by “Tux and Drape” photos.

The first day of classes in the Union City School System is on August 7th.