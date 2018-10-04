Union City Council members have approved a plan to revitalize a water well, which will save hundreds of thousands of dollars.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Council members began with a moment of silence in honor of former Councilman David James, and a comment from Mayor Terry Hailey.

During the agenda, City Manager Kathy Dillon addressed the prospects of National Water Service repairing Well #3 for the water plant.

Water Plant Director Bobby Reid told board members that Well 3 was one of two that were connected to a generator to provide city service in case of an emergency.

Reid described the function of the well when questioned by Council members.

Following the discussion of cost to repair the well, a motion was made and approved to spend up to $115,000 to make the needed improvements.

